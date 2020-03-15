Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 16.
Monday, March 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, March 17: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, bonus yoga, exercise; 10 a.m. Decko Party; 1 p.m. May the luck of the Irish be with you: pinochle tournament, bingo tournament
Wednesday, March 18: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Linkage Line volunteer assistance; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, March 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, March 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of March 16. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, March 16: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 17: Beef lasagna, spinach salad, strawberry applesauce, whole wheat bread stick, St. Patrick’s Day dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 18: Chicken wild rice hotdish, winter-blend vegetables, pear halves, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk
Thursday, March 19: Ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, summer squash, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.
Friday, March 20: Fish, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread, cheesecake and low-fat milk.