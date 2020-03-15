Playing cards

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. It is hosting a pinochle tournament and a bingo tournament at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 16.

Monday, March 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, March 17: Happy St. Patrick’s Day. 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, bonus yoga, exercise; 10 a.m. Decko Party; 1 p.m. May the luck of the Irish be with you: pinochle tournament, bingo tournament

Wednesday, March 18: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Senior Linkage Line volunteer assistance; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, March 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, March 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of March 16. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, March 16: Liver or pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, stewed tomatoes, dinner roll, fruit crisp and low-fat milk

Tuesday, March 17: Beef lasagna, spinach salad, strawberry applesauce, whole wheat bread stick, St. Patrick’s Day dessert and low-fat milk

Wednesday, March 18: Chicken wild rice hotdish, winter-blend vegetables, pear halves, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk

Thursday, March 19: Ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, summer squash, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.

Friday, March 20: Fish, creamed peas, mashed potatoes, bread, cheesecake and low-fat milk.

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

