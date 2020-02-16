Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 17

Monday, Feb. 17: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament, bingo tournament

Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. a representative from the Senior LinkAge Line will be available to answer questions on issues ranging from housing and Medicare to caregiver support and housing. For an appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Feb. 20: 9:15 a.m. No Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, monthly movie, hand & foot

Friday, Feb. 21: 9:15 a.m. yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Feb. 17. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 17: Chef’s choice, vegetable, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, baked beans, mandarin orange slices and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Feb. 19: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle-cut carrots, peach halves, pie slice and low-fat milk

Thursday, Feb. 20: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, breadstick, cinnamon apples and low-fat milk.

Friday, Feb. 21: Chili, cheese sandwich, California-blend vegetables, banana, bar and low-fat milk.

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you