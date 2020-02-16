Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 17
Monday, Feb. 17: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament, bingo tournament
Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. a representative from the Senior LinkAge Line will be available to answer questions on issues ranging from housing and Medicare to caregiver support and housing. For an appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Feb. 20: 9:15 a.m. No Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, monthly movie, hand & foot
Friday, Feb. 21: 9:15 a.m. yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 17. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 17: Chef’s choice, vegetable, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Sloppy joe on a bun, potato wedges, baked beans, mandarin orange slices and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle-cut carrots, peach halves, pie slice and low-fat milk
Thursday, Feb. 20: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, breadstick, cinnamon apples and low-fat milk.
Friday, Feb. 21: Chili, cheese sandwich, California-blend vegetables, banana, bar and low-fat milk.