Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 4:
Monday, Nov. 4: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Nov. 5: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving course, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Nov. 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Nov. 8: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Nov. 4. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 4: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, fruit cup, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Hamburger, baked beans, coleslaw, bun with margarine, oatmeal cookie and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chef’s choice of entree, potato and vegetable, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, Nov. 7: Beef stroganoff over noodles, mandarin oranges, mixed vegetables, cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Nov. 8: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lemon mousse and low-fat milk