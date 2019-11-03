Medicare Open Enrollment

Need help with Medicare? Senior LinkAge Line offers assistance 10 a.m.-noon the last Tuesday of the month at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. To schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Nov. 26, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 4:

Monday, Nov. 4: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Nov. 5: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Nov. 6: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving course, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Nov. 7: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Nov. 8: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Nov. 4. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 4: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, fruit cup, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Nov. 5: Hamburger, baked beans, coleslaw, bun with margarine, oatmeal cookie and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Nov. 6: Chef’s choice of entree, potato and vegetable, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Thursday, Nov. 7: Beef stroganoff over noodles, mandarin oranges, mixed vegetables, cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Nov. 8: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lemon mousse and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

