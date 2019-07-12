Kayak

THURSDAY, JULY 17: The Senior Center is hosting a kayaking event at Lake Minnebelle. Meet at 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S., to carpool. If driving, meet at the public access at 5 p.m. There is no fee for this activity. For more information, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656.

 Getty Images

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 15:

Monday, July 15: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament

Tuesday, July 16: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament

Wednesday, July 17: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 4 p.m. kayaking at Lake Minnebelle; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, July 18: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:15 a.m. monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, July 19: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of July 15. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, July 15: Chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, coleslaw, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, July 16: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, bread with margarine, rosy applesauce and low-fat milk

Wednesday, July 17: Meatloaf with catsup, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread with margarine, pears and low-fat milk

Thursday, July 18: Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, July 19: Baked fish with tartar sauce, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, fruit salad, cake and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Recommended for you