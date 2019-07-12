Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 15:
Monday, July 15: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament
Tuesday, July 16: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament
Wednesday, July 17: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 4 p.m. kayaking at Lake Minnebelle; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, July 18: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:15 a.m. monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, July 19: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of July 15. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, July 15: Chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, coleslaw, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 16: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, bread with margarine, rosy applesauce and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 17: Meatloaf with catsup, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread with margarine, pears and low-fat milk
Thursday, July 18: Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 19: Baked fish with tartar sauce, rice pilaf, California blend vegetables, fruit salad, cake and low-fat milk
