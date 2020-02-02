55+ Living
Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 3
Monday, Feb. 3: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP Driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Feb. 6: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Feb. 7: 9:15 a.m. no yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Feb. 3. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Feb. 3: Pizza casserole, green beans, peach halves, cheese bread and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Feb. 4: Chicken brown rice bowl, mixed Oriental vegetables, pear slices, fruit crisp bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Feb. 5: Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle-cut carrots, biscuit with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, Feb. 6: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, Feb. 7: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk
