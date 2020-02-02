Hutchinson Event Center
Buy Now

The Hutchinson Senior Center is housed at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

 File photo

55+ Living

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Feb. 3

Monday, Feb. 3: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Feb. 4: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Feb. 5: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP Driving class, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Feb. 6: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Feb. 7: 9:15 a.m. no yoga, 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Feb. 3. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Feb. 3: Pizza casserole, green beans, peach halves, cheese bread and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Feb. 4: Chicken brown rice bowl, mixed Oriental vegetables, pear slices, fruit crisp bread with margarine and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Feb. 5: Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle-cut carrots, biscuit with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk

Thursday, Feb. 6: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.

Friday, Feb. 7: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you