Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Oct. 14:

Monday, Oct. 14: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Oct. 15: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Oct. 16: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 4:30 p.m. Yaking at September’s home; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Oct. 17: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Oct. 18: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Oct. 14. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 14: Rigatoni with beef, green beans, bread stick with margarine, cinnamon apples, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, lime gelatin with pears and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Meatloaf with catsup, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk

Thursday, Oct. 17: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Oct. 18: Meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, coleslaw, biscuit with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

