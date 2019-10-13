Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Oct. 14:
Monday, Oct. 14: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 15: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Oct. 16: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 4:30 p.m. Yaking at September’s home; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Oct. 17: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Oct. 18: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Oct. 14. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Oct. 14: Rigatoni with beef, green beans, bread stick with margarine, cinnamon apples, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, winter-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, lime gelatin with pears and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Meatloaf with catsup, whole red potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread with margarine, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Thursday, Oct. 17: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, carrot coins, dinner roll with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 18: Meaty beef stew with carrots and potatoes, coleslaw, biscuit with margarine, cheesecake and low-fat milk
