Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 23:
Monday, Sept. 23: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 24: 12:30-3:10 p.m. foot clinic; McLeod County Senior Expo, deadline to buy tickets was Sept. 17
Wednesday, Sept. 25: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9-11:40 a.m., 1-3 p.m. foot clinic, Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Sept. 26: 9-11:40 a.m., 1-3 p.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Sept. 27: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Senior Center fundraiser “Legends and Laughter” by entertainer Jimmy Mazz, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Reserved table seating is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information or to order tickets, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 23. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 23: Hamburger, oven-browned potatoes, creamed corn, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Taco salad, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Chicken in cream sauce over biscuit, peas, bread with margarine, cream puff dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, Sept. 26: Pork loin, buttered boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 27: Tuna salad, muffin, green beans, water melon, ice cream and low-fat milk