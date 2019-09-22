Edit toenail with nipper

McLeod County Public Health provides a foot care clinic at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 12:30-3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24; 9-11:40 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Thursday, Sept. 26. The fee is $25 and payable at the time of service. To schedule an appointment, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 23:

Monday, Sept. 23: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Sept. 24: 12:30-3:10 p.m. foot clinic; McLeod County Senior Expo, deadline to buy tickets was Sept. 17

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9-11:40 a.m., 1-3 p.m. foot clinic, Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Sept. 26: 9-11:40 a.m., 1-3 p.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Sept. 27: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Senior Center fundraiser “Legends and Laughter” by entertainer Jimmy Mazz, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Reserved table seating is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information or to order tickets, call 320-234-5656.

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Sept. 23. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Sept. 23: Hamburger, oven-browned potatoes, creamed corn, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Taco salad, fresh fruit, bar and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Sept. 25: Chicken in cream sauce over biscuit, peas, bread with margarine, cream puff dessert and low-fat milk

Thursday, Sept. 26: Pork loin, buttered boiled potatoes, creamed carrots, bread with margarine, poke cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Sept. 27: Tuna salad, muffin, green beans, water melon, ice cream and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

