WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18: The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting kayaking at 4:30 p.m. at Roberts Park, 1600 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To carpool, meet at 4 p.m. at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. To save a spot or to reserve a kayak, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 16:

Monday, Sept. 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo. Today is the last day to purchase tickets for the McLeod County Senior Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.

Wednesday, Sept. 18: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 4:30 p.m. kayaking at Roberts Park; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Sept. 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, Sept. 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Sept. 16. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Sept. 16: Chicken hotdish, broccoli, coleslaw, tropical fruit, bread with margarine and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk

Thursday, Sept. 19: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, angel food cake with fruit sauce and low-fat milk

Friday, Sept. 20: Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, fresh melon cubes and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

