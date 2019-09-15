Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 16:
Monday, Sept. 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Sept. 17: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo. Today is the last day to purchase tickets for the McLeod County Senior Expo on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 4:30 p.m. kayaking at Roberts Park; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Sept. 19: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, Sept. 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 16. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 16: Chicken hotdish, broccoli, coleslaw, tropical fruit, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Lemon pepper fish, baked potato with sour cream, creamed peas, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Sweet and sour chicken, rice, Oriental vegetables, fruit, gelatin with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Thursday, Sept. 19: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, bread with margarine, angel food cake with fruit sauce and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 20: Baked chicken, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, fresh melon cubes and low-fat milk