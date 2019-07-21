pickleball paddle and ball

The Hutchinson Senior Center has added pickleball to its class schedule. Learn to play at 8 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

 Getty Images

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 22:

Monday, July 22: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament

Tuesday, July 23: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, July 24: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Senior Surf Day; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, July 25: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, July 26: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of July 22. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, July 22: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk

Tuesday, July 23: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry garnish, bread with margarine, fruit shortcake and low-fat milk

Wednesday, July 24: Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit, tomato-cucumber salad, muffin with margarine and low-fat milk

Thursday, July 25: Pork chop with gravy, scalloped potatoes, green bean bake, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, July 26: Lasagna, country blend vegetables, fruit, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you