Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of July 22:
Monday, July 22: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament
Tuesday, July 23: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, July 24: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Senior Surf Day; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, July 25: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, July 26: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of July 22. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, July 22: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk
Tuesday, July 23: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, carrots, cranberry garnish, bread with margarine, fruit shortcake and low-fat milk
Wednesday, July 24: Mandarin chicken salad, fresh fruit, tomato-cucumber salad, muffin with margarine and low-fat milk
Thursday, July 25: Pork chop with gravy, scalloped potatoes, green bean bake, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, July 26: Lasagna, country blend vegetables, fruit, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
