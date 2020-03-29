Senior activities
Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all Senior Programming is suspended until mid-May. For more information, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E., and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson, are serving home-delivered meals and curbside pickup 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. There is no congregate dining until further notice. Clients are encouraged to order frozen meals through Lutheran Social Service. If you need this service, call 800-488-4146. To reach Evergreen, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers at 320-587-2559.
The following menu is for the week of March 30. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, March 30: Egg bake with sausage, oven-baked potatoes, apricots, bread with margarine, coffee cake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 31: Pork riblet on bun, potato salad, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, April 1: Chicken hotdish, candied carrots, fruit choice, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk
Thursday, April 2: Goulash, lettuce salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk
Friday, April 3: Pork chop, baked potato with sour cream, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk