Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 18:
Monday, Nov. 18: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament and decko party
Tuesday, Nov. 19: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament
Wednesday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Nov. 21: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, Nov. 22: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Nov. 18. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 18: Fish sandwich, bun with margarine, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 19: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, fruit crisp with whipped topping and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, beets, bread with margarine, cake and low-fat milk
Thursday, Nov. 21: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce garnish, bread with margarine, pumpkin dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Nov. 22: Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, country blend vegetables, bread with margarine, ice cream and low-fat milk