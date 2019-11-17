Medicare Open Enrollment

Need help with Medicare? Senior LinkAge Line offers assistance 10 a.m.-noon the last Tuesday of the month at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. To schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Nov. 26, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 18:

Monday, Nov. 18: 9:15 a.m. crafts, Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament and decko party

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament

Wednesday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Nov. 21: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, Nov. 22: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Nov. 18. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 18: Fish sandwich, bun with margarine, coleslaw, fresh fruit, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, fruit crisp with whipped topping and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, beets, bread with margarine, cake and low-fat milk

Thursday, Nov. 21: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce garnish, bread with margarine, pumpkin dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, Nov. 22: Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, country blend vegetables, bread with margarine, ice cream and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

