Knitting

Knit Don’t Quit is a new program offered 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hutchinson Senior Center, which is housed at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 9.

Monday, March 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, March 10: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, bonus yoga, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, March 11: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, March 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, March 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spooky Mini Golf Fundraiser; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of March 9. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, March 9: Pizza casserole, green beans, cheesy bread, peach halves and low-fat milk

Tuesday, March 10: Chicken brown rice bowl, mixed Oriental vegetables, pear slices, bread with margarine, fruit crisp and low-fat milk

Wednesday, March 11: Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle-cut carrots, biscuit with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk

Thursday, March 12: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.

Friday, March 13: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk.

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

