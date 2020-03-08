Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 9.
Monday, March 9: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, March 10: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, bonus yoga, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, March 11: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, March 12: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, March 13: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Spooky Mini Golf Fundraiser; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of March 9. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, March 9: Pizza casserole, green beans, cheesy bread, peach halves and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 10: Chicken brown rice bowl, mixed Oriental vegetables, pear slices, bread with margarine, fruit crisp and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 11: Beef cabbage bake, boiled potatoes, crinkle-cut carrots, biscuit with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, March 12: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, March 13: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk.