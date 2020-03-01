Mini-Golfing

FRIDAY, MARCH 13: The Hutchinson Senior Center is hosting an indoor mini-golf fundraiser 10 a.m.-5 p.m. during spring break at the Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. New obstacles have been added to the course. All ages are welcome. The fee is $5 for unlimited play. Proceeds from this event will go to the Senior Center. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 2.

Monday, March 2: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, March 3: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, March 4: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving class, canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, March 5: 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, March 6: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of March 2. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, March 2: Pulled pork on bun, butternut squash, lettuce salad with dressing, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, March 3: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

Wednesday, March 4: Pub fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, corn muffin, apple brown betty and low-fat milk

Thursday, March 5: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.

Friday, Feb. 6: Biscuits with sausage gravy, hash brown patty, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin and low-fat milk.

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

