Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of March 2.
Monday, March 2: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, March 3: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, March 4: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving class, canasta, ping-pong, Knit Don’t Quit; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, March 5: 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, March 6: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of March 2. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, March 2: Pulled pork on bun, butternut squash, lettuce salad with dressing, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, March 3: Barbecue meatballs, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, March 4: Pub fish, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, corn muffin, apple brown betty and low-fat milk
Thursday, March 5: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, dinner roll with margarine, bar and low-fat milk.
Friday, Feb. 6: Biscuits with sausage gravy, hash brown patty, cinnamon apples, blueberry muffin and low-fat milk.