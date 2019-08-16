Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 19:
Monday, Aug. 19: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament
Tuesday, Aug. 20: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament; 5 p.m. kayaking at Lake Erie
Wednesday, Aug. 21: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, monthly movie, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Aug. 22: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, Aug. 23: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 19. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 19: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, peaches, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato with sour cream, California-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, fruit cocktail and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Country steak and gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk
Thursday, Aug. 22: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce garnish, frosted cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 23: Tuna salad on a bun, cream cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
