Kayaking

TUESDAY, AUG. 20: Experience kayaking on Lake Erie. Participants are asked to meet at 4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. to carpool or meet at the public access at 5 p.m. at Lake Erie. To participate and/or reserve a kayak, call the Senior Center at 320-234-5656. There is no fee for this event. In the event of inclement weather, the activity is canceled.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 19:

Monday, Aug. 19: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament

Tuesday, Aug. 20: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament; 5 p.m. kayaking at Lake Erie

Wednesday, Aug. 21: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, monthly movie, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Aug. 22: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook tournament; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, Aug. 23: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Aug. 19. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 19: Beef tips, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, peaches, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato with sour cream, California-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, fruit cocktail and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Aug. 21: Country steak and gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk

Thursday, Aug. 22: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce garnish, frosted cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Aug. 23: Tuna salad on a bun, cream cucumber salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

