Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 30:
Monday, Dec. 30: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 31: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. volunteer from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging will be available to help answer questions regarding Medicare, medications, nutrition and so on. To schedule an appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve party; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 1: The Senior Center is closed in observance of New Year’s Day
Thursday, Jan. 2: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Jan. 3: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 30. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 30: Barbecue pork, scalloped potatoes, peas, bun with margarine, applesauce and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 31: Chicken with creamy mushrooms, noodles, broccoli, fruit cocktail, pudding and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 1: LSS Meals is closed in observance of New Year’s Day
Thursday, Jan. 2: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, Jan. 3: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk