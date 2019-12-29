Playing cards

Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 30:

Monday, Dec. 30: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Dec. 31: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. volunteer from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging will be available to help answer questions regarding Medicare, medications, nutrition and so on. To schedule an appointment, call 320-234-5656; 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve party; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 1: The Senior Center is closed in observance of New Year’s Day

Thursday, Jan. 2: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Jan. 3: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Dec. 30. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 30: Barbecue pork, scalloped potatoes, peas, bun with margarine, applesauce and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Chicken with creamy mushrooms, noodles, broccoli, fruit cocktail, pudding and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Jan. 1: LSS Meals is closed in observance of New Year’s Day

Thursday, Jan. 2: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, dinner roll with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk.

Friday, Jan. 3: Hamburger on bun, mixed greens salad, sweet potato, ice cream and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

