Medicare Open Enrollment

Need help with Medicare? Senior LinkAge Line offers assistance 10 a.m.-noon the last Tuesday of the month at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. To schedule an appointment for Tuesday, Nov. 26, call 320-234-5656.

 Getty Images

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 11:

Monday, Nov. 11: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Veterans Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo, RSVP for Decko party

Wednesday, Nov. 13: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. no Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, no ping-pong; 5 p.m. no ping-pong

Thursday, Nov. 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Nov. 8: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Nov. 11. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 11: Barbecue pork, scalloped potatoes, peas, bun with margarine, patriotic poke cake and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce over noodles, broccoli, fruit cocktail, pudding and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Nov. 13: Salisbury steak, parslied whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, blushing pears and low-fat milk

Thursday, Nov. 14: Tator tot hotdish, broccoli raisin salad, mixed vegetables, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

Friday, Nov. 15: Chef’s choices served with low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you