Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Nov. 11:
Monday, Nov. 11: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Veterans Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. tour registration; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo, RSVP for Decko party
Wednesday, Nov. 13: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. no Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, no ping-pong; 5 p.m. no ping-pong
Thursday, Nov. 14: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Nov. 8: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Nov. 11. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Nov. 11: Barbecue pork, scalloped potatoes, peas, bun with margarine, patriotic poke cake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce over noodles, broccoli, fruit cocktail, pudding and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Salisbury steak, parslied whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, blushing pears and low-fat milk
Thursday, Nov. 14: Tator tot hotdish, broccoli raisin salad, mixed vegetables, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Friday, Nov. 15: Chef’s choices served with low-fat milk