Table tennis
Buy Now

Looking for a new sport to pursue? Ping-pong, also known as table tennis, is offered at 1 and 5 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hutchinson Senior Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call Senior Programming at 320-234-5656.

 File photo

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 12:

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration, 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 10:30 a.m. general pain talk; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Aug. 15: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Aug. 16: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Aug. 12. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Aug. 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Barbecue pork, potato salad, cauliflower, bun with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Rigatoni and beef, corn, fruit salad, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk

Thursday, Aug. 15: Pub House fish, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, pears, raspberry parfait dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken salad, marinated vegetable salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, blondie and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you