Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 12:
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. tour registration, 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Book Club A; 10:30 a.m. general pain talk; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Aug. 15: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 16: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 12. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 12: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Barbecue pork, potato salad, cauliflower, bun with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Rigatoni and beef, corn, fruit salad, bread with margarine, pudding and low-fat milk
Thursday, Aug. 15: Pub House fish, macaroni and cheese, peas and carrots, pears, raspberry parfait dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 16: Chicken salad, marinated vegetable salad, fresh fruit, bun with margarine, blondie and low-fat milk
