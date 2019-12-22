Hutchinson Event Center
The Hutchinson Senior Center is housed at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 23:

Monday, Dec. 23: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Dec. 24: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 25: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas Day

Thursday, Dec. 26: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Dec. 27: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Dec. 23. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 23: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, fruit cup, pudding and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Dec. 24: LSS Meals is closed in observance of Christmas Eve

Wednesday, Dec. 25: LSS Meals is closed in observance of Christmas Day.

Thursday, Dec. 26: Beef stroganoff, noodles, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Dec. 27: Pork loin with gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lemon mousse and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

