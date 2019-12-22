Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 23:
Monday, Dec. 23: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Dec. 24: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas Eve
Wednesday, Dec. 25: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Christmas Day
Thursday, Dec. 26: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Dec. 27: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 23. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 23: Creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, country-blend vegetables, fruit cup, pudding and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 24: LSS Meals is closed in observance of Christmas Eve
Wednesday, Dec. 25: LSS Meals is closed in observance of Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26: Beef stroganoff, noodles, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges, cake and low-fat milk
Friday, Dec. 27: Pork loin with gravy, whole potatoes, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, lemon mousse and low-fat milk