Enjoy playing cards? The Hutchinson Senior Center offers a variety of card games including pinochle, sheephead, bridge, 500, rook and hand & foot. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 16:

Monday, Dec. 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament; 4 p.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 17: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Dec. 19: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, Dec. 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Dec. 16. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 16: Sloppy joe, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Dec. 17: Ham and scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit, salad, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Dec. 18: Special holiday meal served with low-fat milk

Thursday, Dec. 19: Hearty chili, broccoli florets, spiced pears, corn muffin, cookie and low-fat milk.

Friday, Dec. 20: Hamburger goulash with elbow macaroni, cauliflower, garlic bread with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

