Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Dec. 16:
Monday, Dec. 16: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament; 4 p.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting
Tuesday, Dec. 17: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Dec. 18: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Dec. 19: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, Dec. 20: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Dec. 16. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Dec. 16: Sloppy joe, potato salad, mixed vegetables, bun with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Ham and scalloped potatoes, creamed peas, tropical fruit, salad, bread with margarine, pie slice and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Dec. 18: Special holiday meal served with low-fat milk
Thursday, Dec. 19: Hearty chili, broccoli florets, spiced pears, corn muffin, cookie and low-fat milk.
Friday, Dec. 20: Hamburger goulash with elbow macaroni, cauliflower, garlic bread with margarine, peaches and low-fat milk