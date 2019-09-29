Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 30:
Monday, Sept. 30: 9:15 a.m. crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 1 p.m. pinochle
Tuesday, Oct. 1: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Oct. 2: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. AARP driving course, canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Oct. 3: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Oct. 4: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Tickets are on sale for the Hutchinson Senior Center fundraiser “Legends and Laughter” by entertainer Jimmy Mazz, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hutchinson Event Center. Reserved table seating is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information or to order tickets, call 320-234-5656.
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 30. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 30: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Honey mustard chicken breast, baked potato with sour cream, green bean casserole, bread with margarine, cake and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas, dinner roll with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Thursday, Oct. 3: Tator tot hotdish, broccoli raisin salad, mixed vegetables, garlic bread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Friday, Oct. 4: Swedish meatballs, paprika potatoes, country-blend vegetables, bread with margarine, cookie and low-fat milk
—