Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 20:
Monday, Jan. 20: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 21: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Jan. 22: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Jan. 23: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Jan. 24: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 20. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 20: Egg bake with ham, oven-baked potatoes, apricots, bread with margarine, coffeecake and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Pork riblet on bun, potato salad, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 22: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk
Thursday, Jan. 23: Goulash, lettuce salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk.
Friday, Jan. 24: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk