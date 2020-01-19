Towering figure

Hutchinson city offices including Senior Programming are closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Pictured is the towering sculpture of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 20:

Monday, Jan. 20: Senior Programming is closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 21: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Jan. 22: 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Jan. 23: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Jan. 24: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Jan. 20. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 20: Egg bake with ham, oven-baked potatoes, apricots, bread with margarine, coffeecake and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Jan. 21: Pork riblet on bun, potato salad, broccoli florets, fruit cocktail, chef’s choice dessert and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Jan. 22: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, candied carrots, dinner roll, sherbet and low-fat milk

Thursday, Jan. 23: Goulash, lettuce salad with dressing, pineapple chunks, garlic breadstick, pudding and low-fat milk.

Friday, Jan. 24: Baked ham, macaroni and cheese, green peas, tropical fruit salad, bar and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

