Buttons

Donations are welcome at the Hutchinson Senior Center. Wanted are buttons, paperback books, greeting cards (no Christmas or holiday cards), and used or broken jewelry. Donations can be dropped off at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

 Getty Images

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Oct. 21:

Monday, Oct. 21: 9:15 a.m. crafters, Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. BBB Fraud; 1 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday, Oct. 22: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Oct. 24: 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Oct. 25: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Oct. 21. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Oct. 21: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, bread with margarine, pineapple and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Egg and sausage bake, cheesy hashbrowns, fruit cocktail, muffin with margarine and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Oct. 23: Chicken chow mein, rice and chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin orange gelatin, brownie and low-fat milk

Thursday, Oct. 24: Meatballs and gravy, whole potatoes, squash, bread with margarine, lemon sponge cake and low-fat milk

Friday, Oct. 25: Ham boiled dinner with cabbage, potatoes and cabbage, peaches, cornbread with margarine, bar and low-fat milk

— Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

Tags

Recommended for you