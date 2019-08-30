pickleball paddle and ball

The Hutchinson Senior Center offers pickleball at 8 a.m. Wednesdays at the Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 2:

Monday, Sept. 2: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 3: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Sept. 5: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot

Friday, Sept. 6: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Sept. 2. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Sept. 2: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, bread with margarine, rosy applesauce and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Sept. 4: Meatloaf with catsup, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread with margarine, pears and low-fat milk

Thursday, Sept. 5: Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk

Friday, Sept. 6: Fish, rice pilaf, California-blend vegetables, fruit salad, cake and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

Noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The suggested donation for a meal is $7.20 for age 59 or younger and $4.50 for age 60 or older. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029; at Park Towers, call 320-587-2559.

