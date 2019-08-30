Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Sept. 2:
Monday, Sept. 2: The Senior Center is closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Sept. 5: 9:15 a.m. Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Sept. 6: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Sept. 2. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Sept. 2: Senior Dining is closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Pork chop with gravy, whole potatoes, buttered cabbage, bread with margarine, rosy applesauce and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Meatloaf with catsup, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread with margarine, pears and low-fat milk
Thursday, Sept. 5: Oven crispy chicken, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread with margarine, dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Sept. 6: Fish, rice pilaf, California-blend vegetables, fruit salad, cake and low-fat milk
