Senior activities

The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 13:

Monday, Jan. 13: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament

Tuesday, Jan. 14: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament 

Wednesday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. Texas Hold'em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong

Thursday, Jan. 16: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie

Friday, Jan. 17: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl

Senior dining

The following menu is for the week of Jan. 13. Meals are subject to change.

Monday, Jan. 13: Chicken Caesar wrap, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, cookie and low-fat milk

Tuesday, Jan. 14: Sloppy joe on bun, potato wedges, baked beans, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk

Wednesday, Jan. 15: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle cut carrots, peach halves, pie slice and low-fat milk

Thursday, Jan. 16: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon apples, breadstick and low-fat milk.

Friday, Jan. 17: Chili, cheese sandwich, California-blend vegetables, banana, bar and low-fat milk

Senior Programming is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Hutchinson Event Center, 1005 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-234-5656.

LSS noon meals are available at Evergreen Apartments, 115 Jefferson St. S.E. and at Park Towers, 133 Third Ave. S.W., both in Hutchinson. The service is open to everyone with a cost of $7.40 a meal, children 12 or younger pay $3.70 and receive a half portion, and anyone 60 or older can register for a suggested donation of $4.50. SNAP vouchers are accepted and the sites are handicapped accessible. To make a reservation at Evergreen Apartments, call 320-587-6029 or Park Towers, call 320-587-2559. 

