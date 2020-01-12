Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Jan. 13:
Monday, Jan. 13: 9:15 a.m. crafters, SAIL; 10 a.m. tour registration; 10:30 a.m. bonus movie; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament
Tuesday, Jan. 14: 9:15 a.m. Cardmakers, sheephead, exercise; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo tournament
Wednesday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. Texas Hold'em; 9:15 a.m. SAIL; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong, monthly movie; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Jan. 16: 9:15 a.m. Pilates, monthly movie; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500 tournament, hand & foot, monthly movie
Friday, Jan. 17: 9:15 a.m. yoga; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo tournament, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Jan. 13. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Jan. 13: Chicken Caesar wrap, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Sloppy joe on bun, potato wedges, baked beans, mandarin oranges and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Ginger citrus chicken, rice pilaf, crinkle cut carrots, peach halves, pie slice and low-fat milk
Thursday, Jan. 16: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon apples, breadstick and low-fat milk.
Friday, Jan. 17: Chili, cheese sandwich, California-blend vegetables, banana, bar and low-fat milk