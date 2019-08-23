Senior activities
The following Senior Programming activities are planned for the week of Aug. 26:
Monday, Aug. 26: 9:15 a.m. Crafters; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10 a.m. Senior Advisory Board meeting; 1 p.m. pinochle tournament
Tuesday, Aug. 27: 9 a.m. Card Makers; 9:15 a.m. sheephead, exercise; 10 a.m. a volunteer from the Minnesota River Agency on Aging is available to help with Medicare, billing issues, transportation, nutrition issues, housing, caregiver support and more; 12:30 p.m. foot clinic; 1 p.m. pinochle, bingo; 4 p.m. bingo followed by 5 p.m. fellowship dinner
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Pickleball at the Hutchinson Recreation Center; 9 a.m. Texas Hold’em, foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. Bone Builders; 10:30 a.m. Book Club B; 11:30 a.m. line dancing at the VFW; 1 p.m. canasta, ping-pong; 5 p.m. ping-pong
Thursday, Aug. 29: 9 a.m. foot clinic; 9:15 a.m. no Pilates; 9:30 a.m. rook; 12:30 p.m. sheephead; 1 p.m. 500, hand & foot
Friday, Aug. 30: 9:15 a.m. no yoga; 9:15 a.m. newsletter assembly; 10 a.m. Knot Just Knitting; 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. 500, nickel bingo, Hutch Bowl
Senior dining
The following menu is for the week of Aug. 26. Meals are subject to change.
Monday, Aug. 26: Chicken chow mein, rice and chow mein noodles, Oriental vegetables, mandarin oranges, cookie and low-fat milk
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Pepper steak, buttered boiled potatoes, peas, apricots, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Chef salad with lettuce, dressing, turkey, ham, cheese, tomato and cucumber slices, muffin with margarine, bar and low-fat milk
Thursday, Aug. 29: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, dinner roll with margarine, pudding dessert and low-fat milk
Friday, Aug. 30: Swedish meatballs with gravy, paprika potatoes, beets, bread with margarine and low-fat milk
