If asked what 4-H is all about, most might mention agriculture, science or volunteerism. But what about civil discourse, media literacy and civics education?
That was the subject at hand when McLeod County 4-H’er McKenna Wright applied to and joined a delegation of 37 youth representing Minnesota June 19-24 at the 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus summer program. Their goals were: to develop skills to speak up on issues they care about, to explore important sites at the nation’s capital, to meet national lawmakers, to hear from speakers, to particulate in workshops about citizenship, and to learn from committees and social events.
“The 4-H’ers who go on this trip have the opportunity to learn about cool things they might not get to otherwise, and hopefully they can bring back to our county some of what they learned,” said 4-H Program Coordinator Darcy Cole. “Hopefully she can teach other youth in our program.”
After traveling to Washington, D.C., Wright and the other 4-H’ers exchanged state pins with 4-H’ers from elsewhere, networked and checked in on their first day. The second day was one of sightseeing, with trips to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the World War I Memorial before ending with a series of workshops. The 4-H’ers visited Arlington National Cemetery on the third day before digging in at town hall meetings.
“We discussed three different issues,” Wright said. “Our group got to talk about gun control, and we talked about the importance of mental health and then we talked about dress codes. ... Everyone talked to each other about what we think of this issue and how it could be solved.”
The discussions were carried out in rooms filled with people from different parts of the country. Wright’s included five from Minnesota, and delegates from other states.
The 4-H’ers visited Capitol Hill on the fourth day.
“I got to meet with Michelle Fischbach. She talked about different things going on, especially with agriculture,” Wright said. “I personally got to talk to her about peacocks because she has peacocks at home that are free range. ... We have peacocks so it comes up in a conversation.”
Along with visiting the nation’s most recognizable government buildings, students also met with Amy Klobuchar’s staff, and later saw Twilight Tattoo — a live action military pageant featuring soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment and the U.S. Army Band.
The fifth and final day of the trip featured a problem-solving exercise, with delegations sharing action plans they had worked on throughout the week.
“We focused on the problem of invasive species in the water,” Wright said. “We talked about how to raise funds and awareness.”
They estimated a hypothetical action plan could take about a year to put in place and involved work with 4-H clubs and the state level, as well as with the University of Minnesota Extension and Department of Natural Resources. Prescriptions of the plan included informational posters and volunteers at lakes looking out for practices that spread invasive species.
After flying back to Minnesota the next day and returning home to Hutchinson, Wright said her biggest takeaways were learning how to engage in civil discourse, and how to actively listen.
“We learned a lot about media literacy and about the government,” she said.