The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Inc. received $100,000 from the Minnesota Council on Foundations to assist organizations serving older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those funds have been distributed to 23 organizations throughout Southwest Minnesota.
Among the recipients were Cedar Crest of Silver Lake, which received $3,000 for technology to allow residents to stay connected, and the Grove City Area C.A.R.E. Living at Home Program, which was awarded $2,000 for home-delivered meals, care packages and medical equipment for older adults.
The Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging is the designated area agency on aging for 27 counties in Southwest Minnesota. It is a catalyst in building communities where older adults live with dignity, mutual respect and shared responsibilities across generations and cultures. To learn more visit mnraaa.org.