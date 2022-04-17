Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and becoming windy overnight. Low 28F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Cloudy and becoming windy overnight. Low 28F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.