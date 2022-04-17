The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council board met March 22 and awarded a total of $39,515 in grant funds to five organizations and six artists within the 18-county area of Southwest Minnesota.
Among those receiving funding was ceramic artist Molly Rivera of Hutchinson who was awarded a Quick Support for Individual Artist grant of $1,000 for the purchase of equipment and hiring of an electrician to install a kiln in her basement for firing ceramics. Rivera has an exhibit coming up in July.
For more information about the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, visit swmnarts.org, or call 800-622-5284.
— Kay Johnson