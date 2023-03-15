Hutchinson ceramicists Andrew and Molly Rivera, and photographer Justin Beck are taking their work on the road this month to showcase it in Minnesota communities. The Riveras are exhibiting in Marshall, while Beck has his work at Bird Island.
For the first time, Hutchinson artists are showing their work at the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council Gallery in Marshall. The Riveras of Terraform Clay Studio are exhibiting their show titled “Marigolds & Thistle,” through April 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“This show and our work is an homage to our lived experiences, heritage, identity, and personal narrative,” said Molly Rivera. “The title is a reference to the flowers that symbolize us as individuals, and the process of self-discovery as we transition through seasons of life. Andrew has Mexican heritage, and uses forms and imagery in his work that speaks to this background. The marigold is a national symbol for the festival Dia de los Muertos, and is often used to decorate ofrendas or altars during Day of the Dead celebrations.”
As for the thistle, this is the national flower of Scotland. Molly uses this symbol among many others to represent the various portions of her heritage, as well as well as her daily experiences.
“Our work is functional, and is either meant to be used everyday (a mug or a bowl) or to celebrate special occasions (a cake stand or vase),” she said. “As individual artists, we focus on different elements of our identity and explore the facets that make up our narratives, but this show has allowed us to explore the commonalities behind our work to create a cohesive exhibition. In the end, we hope to highlight the importance of embracing where you have come from and how we can work together to celebrate our differences.”
Nicole DeBoer, executive director of the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council, also serves as curator of the SMAC Gallery. She shared her thoughts about the Riveras’ work.
“... I opened up the cases containing Molly and Andrew Rivera’s ceramic artworks and I am so excited to finalize the install,” she said. “Both Molly and Andrew draw on their upbringing, culture and heritage to lead the symbols and content involved in their art pieces. While they each have a singular voice and focus in their works — the pieces intermingle and exhibit beautifully together. I believe our rural art community will welcome these voices and appreciate the skill and talent in the artistic process of making.”
An artist reception for the Riveras will take place from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the SMAC Gallery. A virtual reception and Artist Talk featuring the couple is scheduled via Zoom 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Join the Zoom meeting at Meeting ID: 849 1376 6476; Passcode: 415122. If you would prefer a private viewing or need to coordinate a visit outside regular office hours, email: info@swmnarts.org.
Molly is the executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. A SMAC grant recipient, she most recently received funding to work on a kiln installation project.
Andrew is a studio potter at Clay Coyote Pottery and works in his home ceramics studio, as well as teaches classes locally and in the Twin Cities. He is also a SMAC grantee, most recently receiving recognition for his work through an Advanced Artist Fellowship in November 2022.
The SMAC Gallery hosts six artists each year. Every artist who exhibits in the gallery is a previous grantee of the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council. Artists exhibit by invitation only and are chosen to represent the whole southwest region — all cultures, artforms and geography. In addition to visual art in the SMAC Gallery, performance artists are invited to showcase their art form during in-person receptions.
MEET JUSTIN BECK
Beck, a Hutchinson native, is featuring his black-and-white photographs in an exhibit titled “Eulogies” at the Bird Island Cultural Centre, 640 Dogwood Ave., Bird Island. An artist reception is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
It was 2014, when Beck kindled his interest in photography.
“I had a desire to photograph traditional landscapes, but initially I struggled with subject matter as rural Minnesota isn’t exactly known for grand vistas,” he said.
It was through social media and discovering American photographers such as David Plowden, Stephen Shore and Walker Evans that he hit upon his subject matter — decaying architecture and rural Americana.
“This set of 20 images is a study on the decay of structures in rural Minnesota and depicts our human influence on the landscape around us,” he said. “It is a photographic eulogy for a bygone era I would describe as the ‘American Dream.’ Much of our modern architecture is monotonous and repetitive, a stark contrast to the character of these old, decaying structures. This series of photos highlights an unmistakable identity that speaks purely to rural Minnesota which will encourage and inspire audiences to inquire about future possibilities for our landscape and rural communities.
“Working in black and white allows me to focus on form and texture,” he continued. “It is evocative and surreal at times, and I compose my photos with those ideas in mind. A quote I often think about is ‘photographs need to belong to the future.’ I firmly believe this adage and I apply it to my process when I am creating work. These photos serve as both a document of a bygone era and a window to future possibilities when the structures and buildings are inevitably gone forever.”
This is Beck’s first solo exhibition. He has had individual photos in the community showcase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, as well as work on display at small pop-up shows, but this is his first dedicated exhibition to his work.
“This came about because of my desire to share my work with the community and to hear what other people think about it and what it might mean to them,” he said. “That’s one of the beautiful things about art — it often generates more questions than answers about a subject or concept. I am also thankful for SMAC and their artist grants, because without it, I wouldn’t have been able to afford printing and framing for this quantity of work.”
According to Rosemary Glesener, gallery director at the Bird Island Cultural Centre, there were two reasons for hosting Beck’s exhibition — his skill and dedication to his craft, as well as his subject matter.
“Justin’s work is profound because his subject matter is profound,” she said. “... Justin’s black-and-white photography makes a clear, thought-provoking statement and in my opinion a call to action for citizens of this region to become active with our neighbors and small towns,” she added. “An 83-year-old member of our community stated, ‘When I drive on a Sunday afternoon and see an abandoned farm site I stop and wonder what is your story?’”
To learn more, visit www.justin-beck.com or call 320-583-9811.