Hutchinson ceramicists Andrew and Molly Rivera, and photographer Justin Beck are taking their work on the road this month to showcase it in Minnesota communities. The Riveras are exhibiting in Marshall, while Beck has his work at Bird Island.

For the first time, Hutchinson artists are showing their work at the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council Gallery in Marshall. The Riveras of Terraform Clay Studio are exhibiting their show titled “Marigolds & Thistle,” through April 28. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tags