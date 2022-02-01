The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council recently awarded $120,770 to local organizations and artists. Local recipients include:
- The Hutchinson Center for the Arts has been awarded $2,600 for its 2022 Visual Arts Exhibition season. The funds will go towards artist stipends, exhibit installation expenses, public receptions and marketing. The series will present five professional exhibits featuring six Minnesota artists and the Youth Art Exhibition for school-age children and the Community Showcase, which features the work of residents age 18 or older and who live within the art council's 18-county area.
- Andrew Rivera of Hutchinson received $1,000 for tools that will enable him to create an artist work space within his pottery studio. With the grant, Rivera will build a moveable worktable and shelving for wet work storage and organization.
- Winsted Arts Council was granted $5,300 for bringing in JigJam, a multi-award winning quartet from Ireland. Two concerts are scheduled: The first is a short matinee in the afternoon for area school children and elders. Local volunteers will provide transportation from for adults with disabilities, nursing home, memory care and assisted living residents. The second concert will be in the evening for the community and will take place at the Blue Note Ballroom in Winsted.
- The Winsted Arts Council also was awarded $2,000 to support arrangements for an administrative consultant and intern. The intern will help the council with formalizing processes in a more systematic fashion, perform and analyze research and catalog resources. The applicant said with these improvements in place, the organization will be better positioned for sustainable growth.
For more information about SMAC grants, visit swmnarts.org, email info@swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.