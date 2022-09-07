The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council board met Aug. 23 and awarded a total of $49,215 in grant funds to eight organizations and a total of $2,000 to two individual artists. The following organizations received funding:
- Hutchinson Center for the Arts was awarded $3,265 for its 2023 Visual Arts Exhibition Series. For 2023, the center will feature the work of eight artists from across the state and two shows that celebrate local talent. Returning is the Community Showcase for artists age 18 or older and new is the Holiday Show, which will feature handmade artwork and goods by local artists and artisans. SMAC funds are used to cover artist stipends, exhibit installation, public receptions, workshop expenses and marketing costs.
- Lisa Bergh, former executive director of the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, was awarded $1,000 for equipment and materials to support a growing body of new work, which will e exhibited in the spring of 2023 in Willmar.
- Andrew Webster, Webster Pottery of Hutchinson, received $1,000 for supplies to construct a wood/soda-fired kiln at his home pottery studio.