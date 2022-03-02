Everything was running smoothly for school bus drivers until about March 2020. Since then, the pandemic has brought new duties, regulations, challenges and fears for this key component to any city’s infrastructure.
“I think very few people realized that our bus drivers were delivering meals and learning packets to kids’ homes,” Paul Meyer, general manager of Hutchinson Bus Line, said of the first half of 2020 when local students learned from home. “That ran into, I think 17 buses running through the summer months delivering food to everybody.”
Hicks Bus Line of Litchfield, which owns Hutchinson Bus Line, also kept busy helping deliver meals to students and others for the Nutrition Assistance Programs for older adults.
Students returned to school in the later part of 2020, and on into 2021.
“All of our drivers came back ready to go,” Meyer said, “even though there was still a lot of COVID. It was pretty rampant at the time.”
Drivers with symptoms stayed home 10 days. Field trips faded off due to the pandemic, and a team of 50 drivers kept working. But as the pandemic continued on into the current school year, things changed.
“Right now, we’re down to 40,” Meyer said. “We are so short-handed almost every driver drives every day.”
While every member of a team working daily sounds normal in many workplaces, it is unusual for bus drivers, many of whom are only looking for a way to stay busy in retirement. The average age range for drivers is 68-79. That means they’re driving more than they intended, office staff are driving as well, and everyone is having to be a little more creative.
“A lot of our drivers are retired,” said Roxanne Godejahn, bus manager at Hicks Bus Line in Litchfield. “We have a stay-at-home mom. We have drivers that the spouse has a good job.”
While regular bus routes and a diminished count of field trips have all been covered, sports and after-school activities can be more challenging. Meyer recalled combining a middle school and high school wrestling team onto one bus, which meant each team had to wait around an extra hour, one before their event, one after.
Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said there have been times the school was concerned it would have to combine routes to cover the entire district, mostly due to drivers being out for various reasons. It hasn’t happened yet, and he’s aware Meyer drives almost daily to help make sure of it. He praised the company for raising salaries and proactively seeking new drivers.
“This has been a concern across the state,” VanderHeiden said.
“I think we’ll be OK for this year,” Meyer said. “However, we’re not getting anyone coming in the door looking for work. That’s part of the problem. We place ads, use the radio, use social media and no one is coming. ... We have no applicants at all.”
Hutchinson Public Schools is working with the bus line to consider reforms to its bus routes. Service may be delivered differently next year, and routes could change, but as of now a plan has not been put into place.
Hicks Bus Line has taken to Facebook ads, and even added a billboard outside Walmart to try and find drivers. For now, Godejahn said, the bus line is “maintaining.” Litchfield has 40 drivers, with six more that can be pulled from other jobs. Ideally there would be 50 drivers.
“We are very short,” she said. “There are times there is no one in the office to answer phones because all of us licensed in the office are out driving.”
Hicks Bus Line hasn’t had to decline any requests for transportation, but it’s been close, Godejahn said.
“Because Hutchinson is our sister company, we’ve been able to pull drivers from there, and they’ve pulled from us,” she said.
Licensing is part of the issue, but both Hutchinson Bus Line and Hicks Bus Line offer in-house training and pay to train ahead of the state’s test. People also worry about the responsibility of driving such a large vehicle and keeping students safe.
“I’ve heard, ‘I can’t handle that many kids,’” Godejahn said. “To me, it’s not the kids that are the issue. I love driving and interacting with the students. There are challenging times, but we have a support system from the schools.”
The pandemic is a factor as well, with Meyer describing it as “nerve-wracking. Students are required by federal mandate to wear masks on the bus, but a rule on the books hasn’t assuaged all fears, especially with so many drivers in the most vulnerable age groups.
“They’re not required to wear masks anywhere else, not at school, not at home ... not doing anything,” Meyer said. “But they have to on the bus, so there is pushback from the kids and the parents of us ‘forcing our kids to wear masks.’ It’s tough for drivers to be the mask police.”
“We’ve handed out thousands and thousands of masks,” Godejahn said. “Some drivers do get nervous. I’ve had two drivers not return this school year because they knew with the school not doing the mask mandate, they would have a heck of a time on the bus. Most of our drivers are older. They don’t want to get sick.”
Two Hutchinson Bus Line drivers have died from COVID-19 — one in December 2020 and another this past November.
“They contracted it and went downhill so fast there was no recovery,” Meyer said. “That hurt a lot. We have one driver out right now. She’s been out since a week before Christmas. She’s finally getting her strength back. COVID is hitting. People in their 70s have a tougher time recovering.’
BUS DRIVER REMAIN RESILIENT
A declaration from Gov. Tim Walz marked Wednesday, Feb. 23, as School Bus Driver Appreciation Day in Minnesota. The Interstate 35 West bridge in Minneapolis was lit yellow in recognition of school bus drivers. But the celebration goes back six years, with the Minnesota School Bus Operators Association celebrating the event annually.
“Over the past two years of unrelenting challenges spurred by the pandemic, Minnesota school bus drivers have remained resilient and selfless — because they are fiercely committed to the families they serve,” said MSBOA President Garrett Regan.
VanderHeiden said bus drivers are a key component of public education.
“We certainly appreciate everything they do, and the impact they have on our students,” he said. “Typically, many of our kids, the first person they see in the morning from the school district is the bus driver, and the last person they see. That relationship is very important. It impacts their school life.”
VanderHeiden called local bus drivers “dedicated.”
“We have veteran drivers who had been driving for us for a long time,” he said. “We’ve had a stable work force.”
Hicks Bus Line and Hutchinson Bus Line spent the week offering drivers treats, meals and rewards to show their appreciation for the entire week rather than just a day. Godejahn said the biggest thing families can do to support bus drivers is say thanks.
“Some of them are scared to come to work, but they do it anyway because they love the kids,” Meyer said. “They see them grow up, kindergarten through high school. A lot of our drivers are invited to high school graduations. ... It makes them feel part of the family.”