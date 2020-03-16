COVID sign
Genesis Salon and Enso Spa is one of a group of businesses taking precautions in response to COVID-19.

 Staff photo by Alex Guerrero

In response to the COVID-19 state emergency, some local businesses have made changes to their operations.

Among those making changes are:

  • Burger King: Trays are no longer being used.
  • Cash Wise: Open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. until further notice.
  • Genesis Salon and Enso Spa: Closed March 16-22, tentatively scheduled to open on the 23.
  • McDonald's: Drive-thru only, open 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m.-midnight Saturday and Sunday
  • Pizza Ranch: Buffet closes at 7 p.m. and delivery at 8 p.m.. They're also reducing the amount of seating available.
  • Target: Starbucks will no longer accept personal cups.
  • Walmart: Open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If your business is making a change, call 320-753-3640.

