As COVID-19 precautions escalate, area churches are taking precautions to different extents. Some are canceling all activities, some are doing limited services and others are staying the same.
The Rev. Kevin Oster of Our Savior's Lutheran has canceled services and activities through Apr. 5 “unless evaluation requires more.” While canceling everything, Hutchinson Church of God said they were “playing it day by day.”
Other churches are conducting worship schedules, but canceling scheduled events. Saint Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson is postponing Seven Deadly Sins Study, Grief Share, Eucharist Study, Kindergarten Info Night, Kids Depot Open House, WOW Speaker, Alpha and the VIRTUS training session. Regular adoration will continue at this time. Bishop John LeVoir of the Dioceses of New Ulm on Wednesday suspended all public Masses in the Diocese of New Ulm through at least March 31. All Catholics in the diocese also are also dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time. St. Anastasia will live-stream Mass on its website at stanastasia.net.
At St. John's Lutheran Church in rural Hutchinson, Cedar Mills, the Rev. David Markworth and the greeters will not be shaking hands before or after the service. Hand sanitizer is available by the main doors on the north end of the building, and guests are welcomed and encouraged to use it when arriving and leaving. The offering will be received at the entrance to the sanctuary before and after the service. Visitors are to spread out in the sanctuary. Sunday School is suspended. Lunches that follow Wednesday Lenten Services are canceled, fifth- and sixth-grade confirmation classes are suspended for now. Confirmation for seventh- and eighth- grade students will continue.
Churches also announced the following plans:
- Oak Heights Covenant Church, 1398 S. Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson will live-stream its 10 a.m. Sunday service worship service while all other activities are canceled.
- CrossPoint, 1215 Roberts Road, Hutchinson: Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. are now online at cphutch.church. Midweek programs will not meet in person, but staff are working on alternatives to keep ministries functioning. For more information, email concerns@cphutch.church, call at 320-587-2668, visit cphutch.church. The church can also be found on Facebook and Instragram@cphutch.church.
- North Star Dharma Refuge, Hutchinson: In-home practice until April 1. For more information, visit northstarsdharma.org.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 770 School Road N.W., Hutchinson: All public gatherings are temporarily suspended until further notice. These include stake conferences, leadership conferences, public worship services including sacrament meetings, branch, ward and stake activities.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St. S., Hutchinson: Effective immediately there will be no services until April 1, This includes no Bible studies and no other gatherings at the church. There will be live-stream services, and the church is working on social media student and adult studies. The office will remain open.
- Grace Evangelical Lutheran, 430 Fifth Ave. S.W., Hutchinson: Lenton suppers are canceled for the next few weeks.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 8638 Plum Ave., Brownton: No Bible study, no Sunday school, no meals and no meetings.
- Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St. N., Hutchinson: Services and activities are canceled until April 5.
- Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 16496 Vale Ave., Hutchinson: Avoid shaking hands and offering plates will not be passed.
- Faith Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Main St., Silver Lake: Worship services and activities are canceled at this time. The church is planning an Easter Sunday Service.
- Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road, Hutchinson: No in-person worship or events through March.
- Hutchinson Church of God, 800 Grove St. S.W., Hutchinson: All services and events are canceled until further notice.
- Grace Bible Church, 300 Cleveland Street S.W., Silver Lake: Lenten services are canceled. Services will be live-streamed on the church's Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. First Light Service is 7:30-8 a.m. on KARP (106.9 FM) and again from 11:30 a.m.-noon on KDUZ (1260 AM).
- St. Paul's Lutheran, 300 Croyden Street, Stewart: All activities are canceled until Apr. 1. They will then revisit the situation to make a decision about upcoming activities in Apr.
Editor's note: Due to the changing COVID-19 situation, it is recommended that you confirm worship services or activities prior to attending. For additional local church contact information, see the Worship Services listing on page A5.