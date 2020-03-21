Three months ago, COVID-19 was something happening to other people on the other side of the world. Today its effects are being felt everywhere. A previously unheard of term — social distancing — has become our new norm.
The response to COVID has slowed down daily life for many. Social distancing is meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus and protect those most vulnerable to it. But that has meant a loss of work hours for some, or questions about food and other essentials. Those unable to head into public due to compromised immune systems have more hoops to jump through. As schools have been ordered closed by Gov. Tim Walz, families have more daily responsibilities.
But as may be no surprise for Hutchinson residents, neighbors around the city are pitching in to help each other.
Amy Paulson launched the Facebook group "Kindness in This Crazy World — McLeod County" to help connect those in need of food with those able to offer it. A local business chipped in. Tiffani and Becky Espinosa showed staff at Hutchinson Health they were appreciated by delivering treat baskets. A local restaurant donated about 745 pounds of food to the food shelf.
Neighbors are also offering free grocery pickup and delivery. Others are providing toilet paper for those who missed out when shelves at grocery stores were cleaned out by those buying too much.
To find out how the Coronavirus is impacting local residents, the Leader asked people to post on social media. This is what we were told:
"Well, business has definitely slowed down. This is my busy time. It seems like people just don't wanna spend money or afraid to. I definitely understand but I'm sure we will see a lot of small businesses close over this. Sad days ahead." — Robert Mundt, owner of Painting MN
"I am a massage therapist at Genesis Salon and Enso Spa. We are closed this week and next week at minimum. I also own a yoga studio here in town and on Monday the 16th we took our classes online to a virtual studio and will be virtual for the foreseeable future. It is definitely a hard time for a lot of folks, small businesses and folks working service jobs (not to mention healthcare workers)." — Jamie Risner
"We are a small — very small — business owner here. At this point, we are pretty much SOL because being a business owner, he doesn't qualify for unemployment. We can't apply for SBA disaster relief or low interest, (or) long term loans that are offered nationwide because Minnesota has not been declared a disaster yet. We have already paid our taxes including estimated taxes so we can't get help there. We are left out at this point and just hoping it ends sooner than later." — Sherry Rasco
"As a wedding photographer/cinematographer I'm having brides concerned about their spring and early summer weddings. We're working with couples to reschedule or refunding deposits, regardless of the contract, if we're not able to schedule on a later date. It's difficult for couples and in some cases a little hard on my pocketbook." — Dan Morrow
"My husband's work is slowing down and he is getting less hours. We have three kids." — Amburr Beckmann
"I'm a bartender and a host of DJ shows. (I) lost two jobs and don't quality for any assistance." — Chris Leno
"Heartland Ag Systems is still going strong and getting busier due to Spring coming upon us. Farmers stop for nothing." — Gerry Nowak
"I have a house under contract but the house was never titled. The state offices have been affected, which affects the paperwork that needs to be done. I've been waiting 60 days with no end in sight. Meantime, I'm homeless as I sold my home prior to this knowledge." — Theresa Brandel
"We’re also looking for a new place for my Dad to live as Birchwood is closing, and that has been a bit more difficult because many of those places have close their doors to visitors for very valid reasons." — Jenna Burich
"The panic buying of supplies has impacted us all! It has become difficult to acquire even some of the basics like milk, eggs, bread, and toilet paper anymore. The closure of the fitness centers and the morning lap swim through PRCE has been inconvenient to me, but I completely understand the need for caution at this time. Adapt and carry on." — Carl Hoeft
"I am missing work. I work at a hotel and with the social distancing and no travel stuff going on less people stay at the hotel and housekeeping staff, like myself, have reduced hours." — Vanessa Bassett
"I’m torn. I need to work but my special needs son also needs me to stay at home. I don’t know what to do. Currently I have the hours at my job but can’t work all of them. I’ve shortened my shifts as much as possible to care for him. I feel that if the school does continue with other states and he homeschools, I’ll have to take a leave until I can figure out a other option." — Sara Davis
"Not being able to finishes my last semester of college in class (especially having art classes being online now), not knowing whether graduation will be happening or not." — Juliana Schwan
"What's effecting me the most is my mental health. I was already a homebody all by myself. However, I got out for a CSP (Coummunity Support Group) group gathering, church, and my DBT group (Diarectel Behavior Therapy). And in uncertainty is my case worker visits, also my one-on-one therapy. My PTSD dog has passed away in January. So, with that, and all the more no socialization chances I have seen the effects in my own mental health challenges. I fear for others in the same place." — Melissa Berglund