Hutchinson's annual Dairy Day on Friday, June 5, has been canceled. The annual salute to area farmers will return on Friday, June 4, 2021. For more information, call the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 320-587-5252.
Also canceled for this year is Silver Lake's Dairy Day on Thursday, June 18. According to the Silver Lake Women's Club, the event will return in 2021.
Glencoe Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism has also canceled its Dairy Days and Ag Appreciation event on Thursday, June 4. It is expected to return in 2021. For more information, call the chamber at 320-864-3650.