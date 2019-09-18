Abby Navarro and Janel Zanoth of Aveyron Homes, Hutchinson, have been recognized as top professionals in the field for 2019 by ARRM, a statewide association representing more than 200 direct care providers and supporting service providers for people with disabilities in Minnesota.
“Abby and Janel are extremely skilled at working with individuals to assist them in maintaining their desired level of independence,” said Karna Blake, program director of Aveyron Homes. “Both Janel and Abby focus not on just what’s important for the people they support, but what’s important to them. It is this approach in the world of person-centered services that is a huge factor in an individual’s success.”
Out of more than 20,000 eligible staff, Navarro and Zanoth were among approximately 100 individuals nominated by their employers for the ARRM Cares Award.— Kay Johnson contributed to this story.