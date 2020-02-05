The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council awarded $88,708 in grants during its recent funding round.
Among the recipients were the following local events:
- Minnesota Pottery Festival, Hutchinson, was awarded $7,000 for its ninth annual festival, which will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, on the grounds of the Clay Coyote Pottery and Gallery, 5 miles north of Hutchinson. The festival will host 35 potters from across the country. It is using the SMAC funds to reach new and diverse audiences to broaden the reach and impact of the Minnesota Pottery Festival.
RiverSong Music Festival, Hutchinson, was awarded a grant of $7,000 for its 12th annual event July 17-18 at Masonic/West River Park. The festival features 15 artists on two stages. A variety of Americana, rock, roots, world, Cajun, country, reggae and folk music will be featured. This music festival includes children-focused performers and workshops, food and beverage vendors, children’s activities, and on-site camping will add to the overall experience. It is a 99 percent volunteer-run festival made possible by community support.
To learn more, SMAC hosts a grant support open house every second Tuesday of the month. The next event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 114 N. Third St., Marshall. For more information, visit swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.