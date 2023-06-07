Everyone wins when schools shop local.
That’s the message behind awards to help three area school districts purchase local meat and produce, store and process it, and serve it to students.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Everyone wins when schools shop local.
That’s the message behind awards to help three area school districts purchase local meat and produce, store and process it, and serve it to students.
Hutchinson Public Schools will receive $176,686, Litchfield Public Schools pulled in another $126,127, and Dassel Cokato Public Schools garnered $139,263. All three awards, among many others across the state totaling $4.22 million, come from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Farm to School program. The record grants came about due to cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture.
“It’s much higher than normal,” said Aimee Haag, a member of a nutrition program team that covers Hutchinson, Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato. “The max award in the past was $35,000. When you look at that list of grantees, I’m proud of where our rural schools are on that list.”
The influx of federal funding also means this year’s awards do not come with a requirement for local matches. Grants given cover 100% of local purchases.
The three districts, Haag said, are looked to as examples of a successful Farm to School program.
“In all of our districts our participation is high enough, and our enrollment is high enough, that we qualify for that maximum $100,000 award,” she said. “We pay farmers directly and we get that money back from the state quarterly. ... It affects the bottom line of everyone involved, and is helping farmers tap into a bigger market and not have to drive so far.”
The addition of an equipment award category pushed figures even higher.
“That just helps us cover better overall technology, kitchen equipment, food processors, maybe some vacuum seals,” Haag said. “This year we got a better freezer. When you buy at scale, a bigger freezer means you can bring in more local beef when it’s ready.”
The Farm to School program has had a cascading, positive effect in school lunchrooms, according to Haag.
“As a school nutrition program, our goal is to get nutrition to our students. In order for them to participate and access nutrition, food should taste good or they won’t be as excited to try it,” she said. “We know that local food, freshly harvested food our farmers care about will taste the best. Our students love connecting with where their food comes from.”
School staff are excited to prepare and serve the food as well, she added, and students can tell.
“If the cooks are excited about what they serve the students, the students can feel that,” Haag said. “It’s more fun and adventurous for both sides of the serving line.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.