The Hutchinson Agriscience program and FFA is hosting a plant sale 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 8, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 9, at the FFA greenhouse at the corner of South Grade Road and School Road in Hutchinson.
Plants can be ordered in advance by visiting bit.ly/2WoSJgz or selected during the sale. Social distancing will be observed. The best payment option is a check.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2WoSJgz.
The Dassel-Cokato FFA is also hosting a greenhouse sale 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale will not take place at the high school but is moving to the former Shopko parking lot in Cokato. Payment is by cash, credit card or check.
For more information, visit the Dassel-Cokato FFA Facebook page at facebook.com/dasselcokatoffa/.