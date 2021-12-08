A yet unnamed Hutchinson area family dealing with hardships has been chosen to receive a very special holiday surprise, and it’s all thanks to charity inspiring more charity.
The story begins about 10 years ago with Don Liimatainen, a father in the Duluth area. Due to his battle with ulcerative colitis and medical bills, Christmas Eve came with an empty tree and no prospects for gifts for his son. But a knock at the door that night brought a surprise: family, friends and two bags full of gifts.
“They said they were there to give him the best Christmas ever,” said Rachel Lueth of Arlington.
That gift inspired Liimatainen to pay it forward and start a nonprofit to make sure other Minnesotans in need could have a similar experience. Now, Best Christmas Ever provides whatever gifts a family may need to have a merry Christmas. The only requirements for nominees are that they are on hard times due to no fault of their own, and they have children.
Captains with the organization form teams to raise funds, gather gifts and select a recipient. A few years ago, one such recipient was Jodi Boisjolie of Le Sueur, who was battling breast cancer. After receiving her own Best Christmas Ever, she signed on as a team captain.
“I was on her team,” Lueth said.
The team blessed one family together, and Boisjolie’s goal was to keep going, but unfortunately she died in August 2020 at the age of 44.
“She told me she just wanted to live long enough to bless one more family,” Lueth said. “She didn’t make it. ... I’m carrying on her legacy. I want to bless one more family for her, and not stop there. It’s her spirit that keeps me going.”
Lueth, who grew up in Brownton, is now in her second year as a team captain, and she’s chosen a family from the Hutchinson area as the recipient.
“There are a lot of organizations in the Twin Cities,” she said. “So, when I look for families, I glaze over anyone in a bigger city because there are more resources, and also more (Best Christmas Ever) team captains. I look for people in a decent radius of me.”
The Hutchinson-area recipient will be announced later this month, after gifts have been delivered. The delivery will be made by Lueth’s team, which includes her mother, Ann Broscoff, and more volunteers from Hutchinson Evangelical Church.
“We work with the nominator,” Lueth said. “The goal is to make it a surprise.”
Funds to make it possible are collected through BCE’s website at bcemovement.org, through local fundraisers and gift trees, and with help from local contractors offering work hours and supplies. Anyone wanting to help this year’s BCE recipient can learn more about what is needed by Lueth’s team by calling her at 612-251-5913.