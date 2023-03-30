Foxy

Equul Access, Inc. is proud to announce that one of its herd members, Foxy, has been named the 2023 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Region 6 Horse of the Year.

Foxy’s win was celebrated recently at an awards ceremony at the 2023 PATH Intl. Region 6 Conference in Fargo, North Dakota. Foxy is one of 11 horses eligible to win the 2023 PATH Intl. Horse of the Year. That winner will be announced this fall.

