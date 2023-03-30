Equul Access, Inc. is proud to announce that one of its herd members, Foxy, has been named the 2023 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Region 6 Horse of the Year.
Foxy’s win was celebrated recently at an awards ceremony at the 2023 PATH Intl. Region 6 Conference in Fargo, North Dakota. Foxy is one of 11 horses eligible to win the 2023 PATH Intl. Horse of the Year. That winner will be announced this fall.
Equul Access, owner of Foxy, Equul Access, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to partnering humans and horses to improve lives. For more information, visit www.equulaccess.org, email marsha@equulaccess.org or call 320-234-7895.
PATH Intl. was formed in 1969 as the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association to promote equine-assisted services for individuals of all abilities. PATH Intl. has 11 regions and region 6 includes Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.