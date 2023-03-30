Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 36F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.