When state lawmakers return to St. Paul next month they'll have plenty on their plate. In addition to the task of passing a major bonding bill to fund projects throughout the state, they'll have to decide how to handle a projected $1.3 billion budget surplus and voice their own ideas for legislation.
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, represents Minnesota District 18 in the state senate. Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, represents Minnesota District 18B in the state house. Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, represents Minnesota District 18A in the state house. They shared their priorities for the 2020 session.
Gruenhagen wants to address prescription costs. Last session he started work on legislation that would add more accountability for pharmacy benefit managers, and wants to move forward with it. These companies manage prescription drug benefits for insurers, Medicare plans and others by negotiating with manufacturers and pharmacies. Gruenhagen said PBMs can receive discounts from manufacturers but pocket them instead of passing them along.
"I'm not going to paint with a broad brush and say they all are doing that," he said. "But it's a major problem in driving up health care costs across the board, especially for seniors."
He believes reforms to the process will lower prices.
Gruenhagen is also concerned about overprescribing psychotropic drugs to teenagers. He plans to introduce a bill that would study why the United States appears to label more youth as having mental health issues and prescribes more drugs compared to other nations.
"I'm not saying it shouldn't ever be used," he said.
Gruenhagen said a study would help paint a clear picture of the situation, and see if more needs to be done.
Newman wants to take a look at how the Minnesota Department of Transportation selects what roads and bridges to fix.
"There is very little input from the public or legislators who are elected by the public, or any transportation groups," he said. "In 2015, the office of the legislative auditor created a report on the MnDOT selection process and made certain recommendations. I am going to hold a hearing this year on what, if anything, MnDOT has done to comply with the recommendations to change their selection process. ... We are talking $3 billion a year that goes into MnDOT's coffers. It's a big chunk of money. I am trying to get a handle on how they decide to spend their money."
He also wants to address waiting times to schedule a driver's license examination.
"There are places in the state where you have to wait a month or two to get an exam," Newman said.
The issue, he believes, can be resolved by allowing a third party to administer tests, instead of allowing only the state Driver and Vehicle Services agency to conduct them. He said allowing a third party to conduct tests for school bus drivers appears to have gone well and helped address a backlog.
"The state would provide the certification for the third-party tester. It would be an independent, private business," Newman said. "They would do the test and show the results to the state, and the state would issue a license. ... If private businesses can offer driver training, I would think that they would be in a position to be certified to offer proof a person can get their license."
He'd also like to stop the practice of the state buying land to build testing grounds for driving tests. He believes other properties, such as fairgrounds, can fit the need.
"Why should taxpayers buy a piece of property?" Newman asked.
Urdahl would like to continue pursuing improvements to civics education in Minnesota. He believes the model for teaching the subject is inconsistent and potentially lacking in many schools. He introduced a bill last year that would have required civics be taught to juniors or seniors for credit.
"We did not get that into law," he said. "What we got was that we encourage school districts to have a class for civics for credit for juniors or seniors. I have no illusion that because we urge them they are going to do it. Few changed anything, I would imagine. I would still like to find something the School Board Association and superintendents would agree to that would fulfill my goals. The exact form that takes remains to be seen."
He has a committee hearing scheduled Feb. 5 and plans to have a dozen people testify about the need for more civics in education.
Urdahl would also like to offer teachers more support and encourage them to stay with the profession beyond the first five years, during which many quit.
"We do not have a consistent model for mentoring teachers in the state of Minnesota," he said. "We need to give them more support. ... That's not the only thing (they need), but it's something we can do."
Other issues on his mind include flood mitigation and providing more recourse to teachers attacked by students. He would also like to do away with taxes for trading in a tractor to buy another tractor. The trade-in value is currently counted as income.
BUDGET SURPLUS
It's yet unclear just what can be done with the budget surplus. The projected $1.3 million could change, and it could be whittled down by inflation.
Newman said that state agencies shouldn't expect any additional funds, and that if the money is spent it should be used for tax relief instead of government programs.
"I think you'll see Republicans support some tax cuts," Gruenhagen said. "I think some of the surplus will be used for roads and bridges, for infrastructure, instead of any type of gas tax increase."