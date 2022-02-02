As state lawmakers chosen by McLeod County residents headed to the state capitol for the start of the 2022 legislative session Monday, they had plenty to consider.
Crime has become a hot-button issue in Minnesota, with the state among many across the nation seeing higher rates of unlawful activity in recent years, including murder, theft and carjackings. Law enforcement have also reported a growing incidence of suspects fleeing police officers in motor vehicles. But legislators are also weighing other issues, including tax cuts, road work and local bonding projects, including those proposed in Hutchinson and Litchfield. This is all to the backdrop of a $7.7 billion state budget surplus and a split state government with the Democratic Party in control of the House, and the Republican Party in control of the Senate. There appears to be at least some agreement, with the DFL and GOP calling for aid to police departments trying to fill rosters and investigate crimes, but there are disagreements on price figures and philosophy.
Oh, and one more thing: It’s an election year. In November, every member of the House and Senate, as well as the governorship — currently held by Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat — will be up for grabs.
LOCAL PROJECTS
Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, continues his role as lead Republican on the Capital Investment Committee, which steers conversations regarding how state bonding dollars are spent in communities.
“We spent considerable time during the legislative interim visiting sites of prospective projects, and my main task will be working with the House and Senate majorities on crafting a balanced and fair bonding bill that focuses heavily on maintaining our state’s infrastructure,” he wrote in a recent email statement.
Bonding funds have been requested to improve the Hutchinson Area Transportation Services facility in Hutchinson, which is used by the state, city and county. Money would go to construct a tempered vehicle and equipment storage building, and a fueling facility. Since its original construction in 1996, staffing and operations have changed, equipment has become larger and more computerized, requiring more space. The original fuel system requires frequent repairs.
“We’ve been nursing it along for many years,” Public Works Director John Brunkhorst told the County Board last year.
He believed the HATS project may cost $5-6 million but would be considered a good place to direct funding.
The Minnesota Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is also requesting $6.5 million from the state in addition to a previous $3.5 million for the construction of a training facility at the Hutchinson airport.
A conceptual plan for the facility showed it would be built on the northeast corner of the airport. It includes a hangar, barracks, classrooms, dining facility, caretaker cottage, garage, parking, athletic field, an apron and taxiway leading to the airport’s existing taxiway. Risings costs first prompted organizers to shrink the project scope until the decision was made to instead request more funds and tackle it in phases.
The city of Hutchinson is also seeking $3.5 million in state bonding funds to preserve and improve Otter and Campbell lakes. The city previously received $3 million for the project, which is considered an ongoing effort. The city plans to keep the conversation going with lawmakers, even if funding is not received each bonding year.
Overall, the project is meant to improve water quality and provide more and better recreational opportunities. Target areas could include additional fishing and canoe access, removal of sediment to restore access for boats, fish habitat and replenishing of topsoil. Back in 2007, the city replaced the dam with the rock arch rapids that reconnected the lakes with the Crow River and allow for fish to pass. Since 2015, the city has invested in water quality projects that remove pollutants from stormwater runoff.
In Litchfield, the First District Association has requested funding to expand the municipal wastewater facility to handle increased volume its recently completed expansion to 7 million pounds of milk processed per day. When lawmakers heard about the project this past year, Urdahl said they came away impressed by First District’s reach.
“That enables the district to expand their process capabilities,” Urdahl said. “Litchfield could also qualify for a bonding proposal on facades of buildings in historic districts. They would be eligible for that funding if we get it done.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said he would like to see more pressure placed on prosecutors and the judicial branch. A lack of prosecution for arrested individuals or no bail requirement is creating a revolving door, he said.
Urdahl said that providing adequate funding would likely be central to the response from lawmakers. Newman said the Senate was likely to emphasize legislation that would help enforcement against criminal activity. He said money will likely be spent on recruitment and retention for law enforcement, and the securing of equipment such as body cameras.
“We have to address crime,” Newman said. “We have to protect our police officers and law enforcement in general.”
TRANSPORTATION
Newman, who chairs the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, warned that Minnesotans may have to wait and see what comes of federal infrastructure funds meant for the state. The $4.5 billion to be paid over five years projected for the state isn’t, he said, all new funding. When funds that were previously appropriated are accounted for, it appears the new money may be around $1.5 billion.
New funds will be targeted to grant programs, such as Connecting Communities, he expects.
“You have to look no farther than the Rondo bridge over I-94. That’s what they’re talking about using that money for,” Newman said.
But national lawmakers need to appropriate the funds first, which could happen in February, March, or even in 2023. Local matching funds required for various funds are not yet determined, Newman said.
Newman, like many legislators this year, will be focused on fighting for a share of the projected $7.7 billion state budget surplus.
As it is a bonding year, Newman said he will be looking for bonding money for general obligation bonds and trunk highway bonds to tackle infrastructure needs, including bridges.
“I think we’re going to do pretty well,” he said.
TAX RELIEF
In light of the state’s estimated surplus, Urdahl said now is the time to provide permanent tax relief.
“Inflation is soaring at 40-year highs and we have a chance to provide meaningful relief not only now, but into the future,” he said.
Urdahl wants the Legislature to continue eliminating Social Security taxes, as had been done for 250,000 in 2017.
“We also need to spare our businesses from being blindsided by increased unemployment insurance costs,” he said. “Minnesota is among the last few remaining states that owes money to the federal government for increased unemployment demand. “It would be an injustice for our state to allow businesses to suffer a tax increase ... Our businesses have been through enough”
The budget proposed by Gov. Walz includes $2.73 billion for unemployment insurance, as well as direct payments of as much as $350 to residents.
Newman said unemployment insurance is likely to climb roughly 30% for businesses if something isn’t done. He said he would support legislation that provides long-term relief, and not one-time payments.
EDUCATION
For the past several years Urdahl has pushed to make civics education a subject at the state capitol. He previously pushed for a civics test based on the U.S. citizenship test. This year, he said, he will continue to push to make civics a course for credit offered to 11th- and 12th-grade students in all Minnesota high schools.