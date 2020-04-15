Local lawmakers aren't enthusiastic about a push by Secretary of State Steve Simon to expand mail voting in Minnesota in response to COVID-19.
He appeared before the Minnesota House Subcommittee on Elections during a digital meeting to support a bill that would permit him to send each registered voter a ballot in the mail. The proposal would be limited to peacetime emergencies in response to infectious disease outbreaks. The number of polling places could be reduced while elections administrators would be given more time to process ballots under the proposal. He also proposed giving his office the power to change polling locations, citing the need to move them from vulnerable locations such as senior care facilities. Candidates would also be able to file by mail, fax or email.
A witness signature is required for mail-in voting.
“The administration of elections has become a public health issue," Simon said. "Minnesotans should not have to choose between their health and their right to vote. After talking with elections professionals from all levels of government throughout the state, the goal became very clear to me: We need to minimize exposure at polling places and maximize voting by mail.”
Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, said the house caucus opposed the proposal, and he did as well because of, "the amount of fraud that can take place with mail-in ballots." He said voters should have to show an identification at the polls or obtain an absentee ballot. He said absentee voting must accommodate those with disabilities or safety concerns.
"But I do oppose a total mail-in vote," he said.
Gruenhagen felt the health risk of voting at the polls would be mitigated by the time state primaries come around in August.
Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, acknowledged that Minnesota presently has mail-in ballots, but questioned if it was wise to have everyone do so.
"I think we need to approach this with some caution," he said. "It's worked well when it's spread out the way it is."
Urdahl said it was fortunate that the current system has caused little fraud, "but I am concerned about more possibility for shenanigans. It's something we can look at, but we have to be very cautious."
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, also opposes mail-in ballots. He believes such a method lacks built-in safety measures to maintain the integrity of the system, and that if there is more opportunity for people to violate the system it will disenfranchise people who feel like their legitimate vote was minimized.
"I would not at all be interested in using the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to begin shifting further into the mail-in ballot system," he said.
Newman favors changes to make voting places safer for those practicing social distancing.
"For those who don't want to vote in person, then they should be able to exercise their right to vote with an absentee ballot," he said, noting that voters no longer need to provide a reason for an absentee ballot.
He said absentee or mail-in voting would both require county auditor offices to be operational to some degree.
State Republicans have proposed expanding the number of polling locations to ease the number of people packed into one building. Deborah Erickson, chair of the Minnesota Association of County Officers Elections Committee, said last week that election officials are already facing shortages of election workers and judges, and adding more polling places would exacerbate the issue and make it harder to meet state statute. Though elections are later this year, training and ordering of ballots will come in the next few months.
"A significant number of election judges statewide have expressed concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19 or fall into an at-risk category," Erickson said in a letter to legislators. "Additionally, social distancing guidelines, if still in effect, will be very difficult to maintain in many of the polling places across the state, and voters themselves may feel some concerns about their own personal safety impacting their accessibility to a safe balloting option."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested moving to mail-in voting to reduce contact among voters and to avoid the sharing of pens and other equipment. States have received $400 million from a federal COVID-19 stimulus bill to respond to election challenges.
“We can spend some of this money on hand sanitizers and wiping down tables and all the rest. And that might, on the margins, help people feel a little more comfortable,” Simon said. “But I don’t think we’re kidding anyone that if we spend a bunch of money on hand sanitizers and disposable pens that people are going to be comfortable en masse to the tune of millions going to polling places.”
Newman noted one other factor in the discussion. He believes if an expansion of the system came by way of the Secretary of State Office's authority, or through an executive order from the governor, it would invite a lawsuit.
"This issue of voting and mail-in voting, that's been a hot topic around the capitol for many years," Newman said. "It's very sensitive. ... There are groups in Minnesota that I think would gear up."