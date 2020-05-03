If you have books or movies at home and you're done with them, you can now return them to the libraries in the Pioneerland Library System, which includes Hutchinson, Glencoe, Brownton, Winsted, Cosmos, Dassel, Litchfield and Grove City. Although the libraries remain closed, the book drops are open. Due dates have been extended to the end of May, so no fines will be incurred.
In addition to accepting materials at its book drop, the Glencoe Public Library, 1107 11th St. E., is also offering curbside pickup Mondays and Thursdays by appointment only. To place an item on hold, choose one of the following methods:
- call the Glencoe library at 320-864-3919
- email your book list to glencoe.staff@pioneerland.lib.mn.us
- use the online catalog at iii.pioneerland.lib.mn.us.
For more information about Pioneerland libraries, visit pioneerland.lib.mn.us/member-libraries/ or a library's individual Facebook page.