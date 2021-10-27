Mediacom Communications recognized two Hutchinson employees who achieved the company’s top performance rankings and earned national and regional awards for outstanding service as broadband specialists.
Alexander Schultz attained the highest marks in service performance over the past year, resulting in a national gold-level “People’s Choice” award for excellence in technical operations. The Hutchinson resident has been employed by Mediacom for eight years.
Jordan Hansen has been a Mediacom employee for five years and was recognized as the Lakes Region Installer Technician of the Year. Both men are senior-level broadband specialists who provide service to area residential and business customers connected to Mediacom’s high-speed internet service.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,100 people, and the award recipients were among 113 employees recognized for performance achievements over the past year. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.