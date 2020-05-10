The Southwest Minnesota Arts Council has awarded $125,923 to local arts organizations. Among those receiving grants were:
Crow River Singers, Hutchinson, received $2,020 to present two winter concerts during December 2020. The concerts will consist of holiday favorite songs/pieces selected by longtime choir members and the directors. Old songs and new songs will be incorporated into the concerts. The community choir encourages all ages, abilities, ethnicities and genders to participate in the concerts. Its focus is to share the love of music with others by participation and interaction, while creating a musical education for both choir and audience members.
- Dassel Area Historical Society, Dassel, was awarded $3,416 for its Dassel Art Tour, which is hosted in the fall. For this event, a variety of artists exhibit at the Dassel History Center, local homes, studios and local businesses. More than 30 artists are involved in this one-day event, and more than 500 guests are expected. A juried K-12 student exhibition at L. Louise Art & Home and an art advocacy photo booth will be part of the tour. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
For more information about the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council and its grant programs, visit swmnarts.org or call 800-622-5284.