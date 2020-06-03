There will be several contested races in local elections this year, including a primary election for Hutchinson City Council and McLeod County Board.
The filing period for several local offices closed June 2. Candidates who wish to file to run for a Hutchinson School Board seat can do so starting July 28.
CITY COUNCIL
Incumbent Gary Forcier has filed to run for mayor of Hutchinson, a two-year term. He is challenged by Morgan Baum.
Incumbent Chad Czmowski and Jared Golde have filed to run for Hutchinson City Council Seat 4.
Hutchinson City Council Seat 3 has several hopefuls. In February, incumbent Steve Cook announced that he would not run for reelection. As of the filing deadline, Brandon Begnaud, Mark Carrigan, Jeff Liestman, John Lofdahl and William Teetzel filed to run for the seat. A primary election will reduce the number of candidates to two in August.
COUNTY BOARD
Anthony Kadlec, Nathan Schmalz and José Luciano have filed to represent District 1 on the McLeod County Board. The district includes Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township. It is currently held by Ron Shimanski, who has said he will not seek reelection. A primary election in August will narrow the field to two.
Incumbent Paul Wright has filed to represent District 3 on the McLeod County Board. It includes the southwest side of Hutchinson, Stewart, Lynn Township, Collins Township and Round Grove Township. He has no challengers.
Daryl Luthens has filed to run against incumbent Rich Pohlmeier to represent District 4 on the McLeod County Board. Pohlmeier has filed to run for his second four-year term. The district includes the southeast side of Hutchinson, Biscay, Brownton, Hassan Valley Township, Rich Valley Township and Sumter Township.
STATE OFFICE
Chad Tschimperle has filed to challenge Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, for the District 18 Minnesota Senate seat. The Cokato resident was endorsed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. He is employed as a construction worker, and has been a member of Local 563 Laborers' Union since 2001.
Newman, who grew up in Hutchinson and moved back in 1990 after law school, filed to run for reelection. He was first elected to office in 2011 and is chair of the Transportation Committee.
Incumbent Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, is unopposed for the Minnesota House District 18B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He is currently serving his fifth two-year term as state representative and has filed to run for reelection. He currently serves on the long-term care division, education policy and health and human services finance division committees.
The story is similar for Minnesota House District 18B seat. No one filed to oppose incumbent Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township. He is currently serving his ninth two-year term and has filed to run for reelection. He currently serves on the capital investment division, education policy and legacy finance division committees.
SOIL AND WATER
The District 3, District 4 and District 5 supervisor seats on the Board of Soil and Water will be on the ballot.
Incumbent Joel Griebie has filed to run for District 3 with no challengers. Incumbent John Adamek has filed to run for District 4 with no challengers. Incumbent Mark Schnobrich has filed to run for reelection to District 5 and is challenged by William Mose.