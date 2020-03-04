Twenty-five residents of the Hutchinson area returned Feb. 28 from a five-day leadership retreat, the first segment of an intense eight-day training provided by the Blandin Community Leadership Program, or BCLP. The team also will participate in three follow-up workshops.
A program of the Grand Rapids-based Blandin Foundation, BCLP has provided experiential leadership training for more than 7,000 community leaders from nearly 600 rural Minnesota communities since it began in 1985. This is the third time Hutchinson has participated in the BCLP leadership program.
Local residents participating in this training were: Tiffany Barnard, Morgan Baum, Matt Beilke, Dean Bertram, Steven Broll, Tim Burley, Matt Feuerborn, Ashley Gabbert, Beth Gasser, Lisa Hill, Candace Hoversten, Matt Jaunich, JoEllen Kimball, Josh Laffen, Tom Lambert, Andrea Moore, Karlie Mosher, Joe Nagel, John Roderberg, John Sanken, Jenelle Stiras, Hannah Tjoflat, Jill Warner, Sara Witte and Dave Wollan.
The goal of the Blandin Community Leadership Program is to develop and train a broad base of local leaders to build healthy communities. Topics covered during the retreat included: identifying and describing community issues and opportunities through the lens of the nine dimensions of a healthy community, effective interpersonal communication, building social capital, appreciating personality differences, managing interpersonal conflict, understanding community power, mobilizing community resources and goal setting.
“A healthy community depends on leadership engagement of community members,” said Kathy Annette, president and CEO of Blandin Foundation. “The leadership demonstrated by these participants reflects their commitment to their community, as well as to the region and to rural Minnesota.”
BCLP training programs are funded entirely by the Blandin Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen rural Minnesota communities.
Located in Grand Rapids, Blandin Foundation is one of only a handful of foundations in the U.S. focused exclusively on rural communities and the largest rural-based private foundation in Minnesota. The Foundation seeks and supports healthy rural Minnesota communities.
For more information, visit blandinfoundation.org.